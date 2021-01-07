Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $9.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 348.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,048 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after buying an additional 848,092 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 531,224 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.