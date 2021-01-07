Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading Down 12.9%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s share price traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 1,110,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 746,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maiden stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.35% of Maiden worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

