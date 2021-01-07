MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $21.63 on Thursday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
