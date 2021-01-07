Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $2.40. Marker Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 37,003 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRKR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

