Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

