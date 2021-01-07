MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 104,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 165,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $497.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

