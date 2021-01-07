Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 27.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares shot up 27.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $1.80 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Matinas BioPharma traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.74. 20,699,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 719% from the average session volume of 2,528,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the period.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

