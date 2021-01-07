Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

