MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.30.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,223.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 132,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.