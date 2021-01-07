MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading 9.1% Higher

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.19. 423,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 331,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $387.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

In other MBIA news, CEO William C. Fallon purchased 100,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 598.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in MBIA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 173,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MBIA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

