McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Receives GBX 120.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.17 ($1.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 119.80 ($1.57) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £644.24 million and a PE ratio of 21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCarthy & Stone plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

