McDonald’s Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.03.

McDonald’s stock opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.69. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

