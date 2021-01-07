McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.66 and last traded at $72.66. Approximately 152,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 147,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

