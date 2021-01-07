MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MedAvail has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $46.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,282.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 106,570 shares of company stock worth $1,420,596. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

