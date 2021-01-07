MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

MGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of MGTX opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $619.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $124,395.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,832,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,140 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

