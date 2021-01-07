Meme Price Tops $566.07 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and $6.97 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $566.07 or 0.01472163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.51 or 0.00271788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00040450 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

