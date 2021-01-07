Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,763 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

