Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $289.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.47. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.29 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $293.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total value of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $199,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,056.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $2,153,420. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.33.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

