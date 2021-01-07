Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CASH. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $980,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,160. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,259,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

