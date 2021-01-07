MetaHash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $247,283.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.89 million and $247,283.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00112957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00215068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.47 or 0.00486620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00240543 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016227 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,469,021,554 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,458,447 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex.

