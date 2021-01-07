Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Methanex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

MEOH opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after buying an additional 365,002 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 240,207 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

