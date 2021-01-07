Metronome Achieves Market Cap of $22.82 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and $95,197.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00005286 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $24.68, $32.15 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00480123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00234157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053406 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,670,378 coins and its circulating supply is 11,336,429 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $7.50, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $24.43, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

