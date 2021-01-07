Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 103,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 52,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.
MCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.