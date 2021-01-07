Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 103,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 52,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

MCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

