MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 158,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

