Michael A. George Sells 100,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

