Michael Greenhalgh Sells 2,568 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $107,265.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

