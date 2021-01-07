Michael Greenhalgh Sells 2,568 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $107,265.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TRHC stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.
