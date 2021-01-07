Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $325.38

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $325.38 and traded as high as $427.90. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) shares last traded at $424.90, with a volume of 1,039,477 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 409.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 325.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.65.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

