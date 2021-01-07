Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.