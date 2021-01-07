MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 12.1% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price traded up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $483.02 and last traded at $480.55. 1,524,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,365,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,004.58 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 in the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in MicroStrategy by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

