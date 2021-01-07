Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CEO Sells $134,253.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CEO Leonard Osser sold 59,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $134,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,512.00.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

