Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

MLND opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 180,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

