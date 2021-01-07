MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Trading Down 0.9%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 41,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 51,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND Technology stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.81% of MIND Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

