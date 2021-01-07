Mirrored United States Oil Fund Tops 1-Day Volume of $154.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for about $33.75 or 0.00090389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00112070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00490281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00239063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016077 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 73,409 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

