MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.62

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $25.74. MMA Capital shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 49,583 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 171.54% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MMA Capital by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in MMA Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

