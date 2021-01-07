Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) Shares Gap Down to $60.50

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.50, but opened at $57.50. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 6,350 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.85 million and a PE ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 8%. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.40%.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

