Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,531,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,745,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 342,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 632,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 224,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

