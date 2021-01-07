MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.25. MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 14,159 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40.

MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) Company Profile (LON:MBO)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. It offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

