Morgan Stanley Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $135.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $243.35 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

