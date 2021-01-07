Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,892 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,193.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,201,000 after purchasing an additional 543,226 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 398,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 60,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 49,066 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,120,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPEM opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $58.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.