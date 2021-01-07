Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 181.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 278,850 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,823.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

