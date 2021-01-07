Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,832.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIVO opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $920.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

