Morgan Stanley Purchases 32,376 Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of MIND C.T.I. worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 26.10%.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

