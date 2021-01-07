Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SXYAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Sika from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Sika from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Sika has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

