Morgan Stanley Sells 111,724 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

