Morgan Stanley Sells 8,707 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 531,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,715,000 after acquiring an additional 172,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 775.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9,876.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRA. Truist assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.