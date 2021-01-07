Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $524,594.92 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 15,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $524,594.92.

Morphic stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $926.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

