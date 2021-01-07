Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $524,594.92 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 15,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $524,594.92.
Morphic stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $926.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $36.65.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
