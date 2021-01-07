Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. 3,929,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,072. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mplx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Mplx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.