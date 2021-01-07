Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

COOP opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 508.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $547,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,640.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $2,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

