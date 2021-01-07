MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.