MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.
MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
