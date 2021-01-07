MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

