MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.
About MSC Industrial Direct
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
